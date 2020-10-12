



This years’ celebratory event, got off to a glorious start in beautiful sunny conditions. The 48 participating club members enjoyed a full day of competitive mixed triples bowling, where camaraderie and good humour made for a wonderful atmosphere.

This year’s worthy winners on maximum points were Team B4, Dave Bouttell, Chris Barnsby and Christine Mawson, with runners-up Team D3, Richard Chamberlain, Lynne Avey and Jennifer Nesteroff, just 2 points adrift of the overall winners and with an impressive +18 shot difference.

Bert McLean thanked all those behind the scenes that helped make the event such a tremendous success, before Club Captain Bob Bailey presented the Winners and Runners-up with their prizes.

The end to a very entertaining day was rounded off with participants enjoying complimentary tapas and refreshments on the open terrace, served by Petra Croft and her hard working team.

The photo shows from left to right: Jennifer Nesteroff, Richard Chamberlain, Lynne Avey, Chris Barnsby, Christine Mawson and Dave Bouttell.