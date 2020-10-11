



Golf Lerma (Burgos) and Lauro Golf (Málaga) will host two events belonging to the LET Access Series, the satellite circuit of the Ladies European Tour

Golf Santander (Madrid) will host the fourth and penultimate round of this Santander Golf Tour from October 27 to 28

On October 14, Lerma Golf will be the setting for the Santander Golf Tour LETAS Burgos. Second round of the Santander Golf Tour and penultimate stop on the calendar of the LET Access Series, the satellite circuit of the Ladies European Tour. A test that takes on special relevance since the Santander Golf Tour and LETAS rankings are at stake. The latter will meet his winner in the next and last round to be held at Lauro Golf.

Both Lerma and Malaga will be attended by top-level European players, who have numerous international victories in their showcases such as: Nuria Iturrioz, Lydia Hall, Laura Gómez, Laura Murray, Rachael Goodall, Marta Sanz Barrio, Emma Nilson, Haley Davis , Noemí Jiménez, María Hernández, Elia Folch or Mireia Prat among others.

The Burgos tour will be attended by 90 players of 27 nationalities who will fight for victory during the three days of competition (October 14 to 16). At the end of the second round there will be a cut with the 45 best players. The show is guaranteed since Golf Lerma has one of the most attractive courses on the national scene, with a most exciting finale in which you can see a large number of birdies and even eagles.

At the end of the competition in Burgos, the circuit will travel to Lauro Golf (Malaga) for the third round of the Santander Golf Tour and the last round of the LET Access Series (October 20-22, Santander Golf Tour LETAS Malaga). A tournament that will have a very special incentive, since the winner of the LETAS ranking will be known. The first in the ranking that does not already have a category in the LET, will obtain the circuit card for the following season.

Carlos Pitarch , manager of Lauro Golf, is very excited to once again host a high-level event on his field: “Organizing a LETAS together with the Santander Golf Tour after last year’s tournament makes us very excited, and that it is the The latest test of LETAS is the culmination of the reactivation of golf after the pandemic. It is a kind of “Race” in which we will meet the winner here, and that makes closing the year here very special ”.

In addition, he assured that receiving a circuit of this quality does nothing more than raise the quality of the field: “Having a sports calendar with tests of this professional level is what we needed to have this dual management. Knowing that all the boys and girls at school can see the great players is a source of pride, and this can only improve the field ”.

Finally, Golf Santander (Madrid) will close a vibrant October, hosting the fourth round of the Santander Golf Tour from October 27 to 28. It will be the penultimate tournament of the circuit, and at stake will be the final ranking that will know its winner in the last test of the year that will be held from November 3 to 5 in Oliva Nova and that will be the Santander Championship of Spain of Professionals, a brooch of I pray for a different season, but thanks to the support of Banco Santander it has gone ahead with tests of a very high level.