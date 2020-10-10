Busters GS – Alto Real Trophy and Captains day





This month saw us at Alto Real golf course when we played for our Alto Real trophy alongside our first ever Captains day, a group of seventeen members were made welcome at the course by Antonio and his staff, our buggies had been left ready and waiting outside the reception holding the usual complimentary water, after having a coffee, a catch-up, and a pre. game photoshoot we were ready to go.

The course and greens were in very good condition, just waiting for us to tee off, the weather remained good encouraging us all to enjoy the course and hopefully play well. Following the game, we headed back to Bar El Toro in Calle Vigo, Quesada for the presentation.

Our annual Alto Real Trophy is a copy of the Claret Jug as played for in the British Open, and there is always plenty of enthusiasm in this competition, the Trophy has always been played for in April but had to be delayed this year due to the dreaded Covid19 causing all courses to be closed. This October gave us a double whammy with our Captain’s day prizes being played for in conjunction with the Trophy.

Onto our results, our NTP s being won by on the first and the seventeenth by Peter List, the eighth hole was taken by Ian Allison, nobody hit hole ten in one all NTP s received a sleeve of Srixon golf balls, the BF9 with nineteen points was won by Ian Allison, with Rob Ashman taking the BB9 scoring fifteen points both received bottles of red wine, we had three members scoring thirty-six points, which was our top score, so a count-back was necessary.

In third place and taking home a bottle of red wine was Allan Collis, Terry Sharley took second place receiving red and white wines but our winner on the day, taking home the Claret Jug, a Captain’s Trophy, and winning bottles of Vodka and Bacardi was John Rush, our soccer card being won by Mick Cave who selected Leeds, I have to say well done to all our winners and a big thank you to our members for making this day special.

On the day a draw had been made for several prizes which were given by Martin Collins our Captain to members not winning prizes on the day. Busters would like to give a big thank you to Ian the boss of Bar El Toro for providing the wine for some of our prizes and his staff for laying on sandwiches for us.

Barry Grinsell Busters Golf Society.