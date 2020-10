By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel defeated CD Horadada 3-0 in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020-21 Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 campaign getting underway this month.

Coach Dani Perez Williscroft has run the rule over his squad during the summer that has seen only one goal conceded in pre-season. Racing’s latest win came following goals by Esteban, O’Rourke and Dani.