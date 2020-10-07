Nationl Police Raid in Alicante 





By Andrew Atkinson

The Policia National have swooped on a criminal gang in Alicante after undercover officers who raided premises across the city were found to be active in drugs and sexual exploitation.

During the raids thousands of euros were confiscated, along with a firearm, which later proved to be fake, along with drugs. Four women have been interviewed by the police.

Following ongoing enquiries arrests have been made and the criminals remained in custody for questioning, prior to release.

The Policia Nacional released photographs of items seized during the operation, amid six months of surveillance.