THE CAPTAIN’S TEAM WINS THROUGH





The first week in October for Montgo GS starts with the annual Captain v Vice Captain’s team match. After the draw it looked like the Vice Captain would take the honours this year but after some very good matches the final result was Captain three and a half to the Vice Captain’s one and a half.

Nearest the pins went to Russ Peters and Pete Turner. Pete also had a two and Stella Fox had an amazing two out of a greenside bunker. After much of the usual banter, prizes went to everyone who took part.

Next week’s competition is a stableford sponsored by Susanne and Hans Duner on their return from Sweden.