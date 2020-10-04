LA SIESTA BOWLS – Members Run Club by Alan Carr





In the past week we played against San Luis Bowls Club for the Egg Cup Trophy which started on Wednesday 23rd at La Siesta which we lost 4-6, then the second leg was on Sunday 27th and the team travelled the short distance to San Luis to play the return game which we won 6-4.

As both teams had the same points the competition was won by La Siesta for gaining 5 shots more than San Luis overall, well done both clubs a good pre-season opener.

Wednesday saw the start of the Winter League with the new format, (Pairs instead of Rinks) with the first game being La Siesta 1 against La Siesta 2 which resulted in L.S 1 winning the game 10-4 (Shots 113 –105) with the winning rinks coming from; Kathleen & Noel Morrisroe (24-11), Pat Moore & Jean Cooper (18-11), Jan & Brian Pocock (21-15), Dawn Taylor & Les Bedford (22-17). The rink winners for L.S 2 were; Barbara Cooper & Florence Edwards (35-13), Alan Carr & Karen Kirk (16-15). (There was only going to be one winner La Siesta!!!)

On 1st October to mark the start of La Siesta Bowls Members Run Club we held a three-day Internal competition (Presidents Cup), and on the final day members brought in buffet type food to consume after we had one short game of 8 ends.

This was followed by a presentation of trophies to the winners and runners up of the club championships held earlier this year which included the winners of the President Cup. On the final part of the day a raffle was arranged by Molly & Joan, with many thanks going to all who worked very hard to make this occasion run smoothly.

Anyone interested in joining La Siesta Bowls Club, run by the members , are welcome to call the Club President (George) or Club Captain (Wendy) who will be pleased to give you any information you may require to assist you in making that decision. We hope to see new members in the very near future.

George Richardson 865772498

Wendy Ralph 633068399