



By Andrew Atkinson

A plea has been made for the return of personal belongings after a thief stole a handbag in Quesada on Wednesday, September 30.

“A male entered the In & Out Furniture shop premises in Quesada and stole my handbag, hidden from behind my desk, with all my personal belongings in it,” said Samantha Jane Henly.

The male wearing a baseball cap (pictured) entered the premises and stole the handbag: “If anyone recognises him or has seen him please let me know.

“If anyone sees a dark blue handbag with documents named Samantha Jane Henly, please hand it to the police or bring them to shop,” added Samantha Jane.

The theft occurred at In & Out Furniture by Briñas, nearby Madagascar and Consum, on Avenida Jorge Martinez Aspar.

The handbag contains a brown purse, SIP cards, Debit Cards (no longer usable) in the name of Samantha Jane Henly. If anyone finds the stolen items you can also call Samantha Jane on 604178230.