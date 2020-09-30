Male thief wearing baseball cap stole handbag containing documents from Quesada.

By Andrew Atkinson

A plea has been made for the return of personal belongings after a thief stole a handbag in Quesada on Wednesday, September 30.

“A male entered the In & Out Furniture shop premises in Quesada and stole my handbag, hidden from behind my desk, with all my personal belongings in it,” said Samantha Jane Henly.

The male wearing a baseball cap (pictured) entered the premises and stole the handbag: “If anyone recognises him or has seen him please let me know.

“If anyone sees a dark blue handbag with documents named Samantha Jane Henly, please hand it to the police or bring them to shop,” added Samantha Jane.

Thief enters the premises caught on CCTV.
The theft occurred at In & Out Furniture by Briñas, nearby Madagascar and Consum, on Avenida Jorge Martinez Aspar.

The handbag contains a brown purse, SIP cards, Debit Cards (no longer usable) in the name of Samantha Jane Henly. If anyone finds the stolen items you can also call Samantha Jane on 604178230.

