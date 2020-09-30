



Another great day out for the members and guests of Alfies Golf Society this month at Villamartin Golf Club.

The honours on the day in the Gold Division went to our Treasurer Ian Ingledew with a magnificent score of 43 points. Runner up in this division was our long standing President, Tony Hall with 34 points. The Silver Division winner was Paul McEldon with 33 points and second was Steven Youngs with 26 points. Best guest score went to John Hicks with 30 points.

Nearest the pin prizes and Sponsors were Dave Hazel (The Avenue bar drinks voucher), Neil Campbell (The Keg ‘N’ Kitchen meal voucher), and Nick Lee (The Street Restaurant voucher),

The Captain’s chosen charity for this year is the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs (Apanee) in Torrevieja and so far this season we have now raised €1,250.

Many thanks to Ben and Gary at the Keg ‘N’ Kitchen (formerly Alfies Bar) for their ongoing sponsorship and hospitality on the day.

The next game is at El Valle on the last Thursday in October.

We still have spaces available for our next match so if you are interested in joining the best society in Orihuela Costa then please email us at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com or drop in to the Keg ‘N’ Kitchen for a chat.

Nick Lee