Surprising Facts about Air Conditioning You Need to Know





Air conditioners come in handy during summer. They purify the air and refresh the house to make the indoor stay quite bearable. As a homeowner, you have probably bought one or more air conditioners. Or maybe, you are planning to invest in one.

But how well do you know the conditioning unit you use? It’s essential to know some basics of the device you use daily, and that’s why we have written this guide. Here are surprising facts about the air conditioning that you need to know!

The First Air Conditioner Was Invented In 1902

Air conditioners are not new. They have been in use for more than a century since the first conditioner was invented in 1902. The initial conditioner was made by Willis Carrier, who was making a carrier for a printing firm. The printing company was experiencing high humidity levels, which would interfere with printing papers’ size and lead to poor results.

The then available cooling methods were not enough to cool the printing house, well, and that’s when the Willis carrier came up with the idea of the air conditioner. The device worked well, and Willis continued to make more air conditioners. Later on, Willis expanded his firms, and now, it’s worth surpasses $13 billion.

Air Conditioners Can Save Lives

The benefits of air conditioners go beyond improving the appearance of a home and enhancing comfortability. The conditioners come with filters that purify the air we breathe. The purification removes the pollutants and other particles that cause respiratory infections.

However, there are some instances where the air conditioner will also become the root cause of allergies. The health experts recommend to change the old filters and replace them with newer ones as you might be allergic to air conditioning due to the contaminants from dirty filters.

You can also improve hygiene in your house to reduce the dust particles which worsen allergic reactions. When used well, the right air conditioners can boost your health and save lives!

Air Conditioners Became Popular In the 1970s

Many people did not use air conditioning units until 1972. Not that they did not want them, but because they were too expensive. The only people who could afford them were the rich. Nowadays, central air conditioning units have become very common, and anyone can afford them.

Today’s air conditioning units are more effective; they are quiet and have a better aesthetic appeal. You only need to purchase the best from a reputable supplier. And since the number of conditioners in the market has gone high, you need to review the available options first, and then choose the best in line with your budget and property needs.

You Can Extend the Life of Your Air Conditioner

The average lifespan of an air conditioner is 5 to 10 years, depending on the brand’s quality. But did you know that you can extend the life of the air conditioner? You can do so by observing proper maintenance.

The maintenance tips include changing the filters often to enhance the flow of air. Maintenance also includes hiring an experienced technician to inspect the conditioner’s parts and upgrade the less effective ones. Also, you should keep it in a secure place to prevent many people from touching it.

When buying, ask your dealer to give you the right maintenance tips so that you can improve the life of your air conditioning unit. Avoid DIY solutions, too, because they might cause more problems.

There Are Many Types of Air Conditioners

A central unit is the standard type of air conditioner, but it is not the only one. The units come in many types and sizes, which means that you can get a great air conditioner for your budget. The smaller conditioners are known as the mini conditioners, which you can readily from one place to another.

Window air conditioners are small too, and they are the best if you want to cool a specific part of the house. The central unit stays in one place; thus, you should only place it in a commonplace, such as the living room. It’s advisable to understand the various types of air conditioners in the market so that you can choose the best fort for your property.

An air conditioner is one of the valuable assets that you can have in your home or office. The right one can improve the appearance of your property and protect the health of your loved ones. The only task you have is for finding the ideal air conditioning unit which would meet your needs. So, compare what different dealers offer, and get a great air conditioner. Remember to maintain it well, too, to prolong its life.