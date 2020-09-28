



In these strange times we eventually got to celebrate our captains’ day “Mr Philip Mountford” at La Serena last yesterday. We had bright sunshine with 25 degrees and a stiff breeze keeping us cool.

It was our first major tournament on the new greens and the greens although only a couple of months in place are a marked improvement on the older surfaces. Congratulations to Bruno and the head green keeper for their vision in instigating the change to the new grass.

Thank you to Jean in the golf shop and Vanessa in the bar for looking after us. A day like this does not happen by chance and the competitions committee are doing sterling work with a special thank you to Camillus, Terry and Philip who organised the players. It was a fantastic team effort well done.

We had our presentation dinner in Meson El Prado in San Miguel. What can we say it worked like clockwork , with social distancing in place, with everybody enjoying a sumptuous dinner. Unfortunately we could not have any entertainment this year due to the Covid19 but none the less we enjoyed ourselves and the conversation flowed as smoothly as the wine.

A special thank you from Philip to all those members and guests who attended the dinner and I would like to thank them one and all for showing their support to our Captain. .

The results on the day were as follows, NTP’s Tony Edwards (2),Kevin Fitzpatrick, John O’Brien, Mary Kehoe, Denis McCormack, Grant Meekins and Jane Wills. Nearest the Captains’ drive, George Thomas. The longest drive John O’Brien. 37. Cat III. 1st Logan Nayager 37. 2nd Sheila Coyne 37. 3rdJohn Bryan 37. Cat II. 1st Stuart Bulling 42. 2nd Terry Jones 41. 3rd George Thomas 39. Cat I. Terry Fitzgerald 34. 2nd Camillus Fitzpatrick 33. 3rd Denis McCormack 31. Best gross went to Gary Conroy with a 27 . 2nd overall went to our President John O’Brien with 42.

The overall winner with the fantastic result of 43 points Kevin Fitzpatrick, this included a two shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee. Lastly can I thank Philip for his kind words about our junta directive and the members. His speech ended with a standing ovation

We have a waiting list in operation at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available. If you would like information about joining our club or entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 615 466 398?