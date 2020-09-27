



Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Recovery of the Golf industry in Murcia

The every increasing rate of corona virus rates across the whole world means that travel restrictions and therefore a reduction of tourism and cross border travel will be with us for some time to come.

As discussed in recent articles all the golf courses and the golf industry and all related services are struggling badly through these difficult times, despite the courses being open and in good condition although some courses are still operating with limited staff levels and on some courses some of the finer details of course preparation are being omitted.

The whole golf industry on the Costa Blanca and in Murcia was born of demand for the sale of cheap houses in the early 2000’s and with in excess of 35 golf courses available to resident and tourist golfers alike it is a hungry mouth to feed.

The resident golfers have been very supportive of the local golf industry but I am afraid that without the income from tourist golfers from across Europe the current financial numbers are not sustainable long term.

While there will be little change for the remainder of the year the golf industry is looking at the year 2021 and how to attract golfers back to this area of Spain.

In particular the Murcian Golf Association in collaboration with the tourist board and the local golf courses and looking at ways to re-generate and promote interest in golf in the region of Murcia.

We are delighted to report that Costa Blanca Green Fee Services have been nominated to partner these organisations to re-launch golf in Murcia as soon as the Corona Virus is under control across the globe so that air travel can re-commence between European countries and we will keep you updated of progress accordingly.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €137 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Single Green Fee + Buggy El Plantio €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1pm) El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Single Green Fee Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga €75 Single Green Fee (West Course) La Marquesa €126 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €114 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €45 Green Fee (after 2.00pm) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including buggy) Lorca €70 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €25 Single Green Fee New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €115 Two Green Fees & Buggy (after 3.30pm) Saurines €35 Single Green Fee Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €113 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 2.00pm)

*Deal of the week at Villaitana with two green fees and buggy on the Levante course for only €60 and €48 on the Poniente course on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday only.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.