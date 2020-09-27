Gaining Residency in Spain





Asociación Babelia and its team for the UK Nationals Support Project are delighted to announce that, in collaboration with the Department of International Residents of Orihuela Costa Town Hall and the support of the Department of Statistics (Padrón), we are holding an informative talk in Orihuela Costa on Monday 28th of September at 10:30 AM for those UK nationals who have not yet applied for residency.

We would especially like to extend this invitation to those who may struggle with the paperwork.

If you are interested in attending this talk or in receiving individual advice afterward, please confirm your assistance:

by email to: residentes@orihuela.es

by phone: (+34) 669 68 59 61

The event will take place at the Town Hall of Orihuela Costa in Plaza del Oriol, 1, Urbanización Playa Flamenca, 03189 (see map).

For further details, please visit our website.

Very important:

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.