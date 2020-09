A good start to the season with a win against our home team Legionnaires, a close fought match, and also the first leg of the Egg Cup Challenge against La Siesta.

Keep up the good work for the return visit on Sunday.

Don’t forget to tick your name off for availability on the two internal match sheets – Lions versus Pumas.

If you’re not playing in our three day competition on 2nd October come down, have a drink and support some of your club members.