The Summer is over





The summer of 2020 is now officially over, with all its trials and tribulations, the tourists have gone, the children are back at school.

So, what are you going to do now?

The Playa Flamenca “walking Football Club” are still here and playing. The club plays on Monday afternoon with a kick off at 4-30 for players over 50 at the Playa Flamenca sports center, any further information can be obtained by contacting the club secretary at:-

vickyhillspain@gmail.com

The Club also offers good social activities, so come along and look at us and Join in the fun.