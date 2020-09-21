NIGEL TAKES THE MONTGO PRIZE





Friday morning saw a damp, rainy start to the day but after just a few showers, 14 of our hardiest players continued to return some brilliant scores. The stableford was won by Nigel Siddall with 42 points, followed by Tom Atkinson with 40 and Neil Carter with 38.

Unfortunately this was a non- qualifier due to the work being carried out on the course with some of the tees brought forward. Nearest the pins were won by Nigel and Geoff Willcock, with Nigel, Geoff and George Braddick getting two´s.

Our sponsor for the day, John Ross is still in the UK and our thanks go to him for his prizes.

Next week´s competition is the Montgo Golf Society Decanter sponsored by Neil Carter