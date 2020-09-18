



By Andrew Atkinson

A year on after the tragic DANA that devastated the Vega Baja regions, the Renhace Plan was presented in Almoradí to make the region a more resilient territory – with a sustainable development model.

The President of the Genralitat, Ximo Puig, has indicated that the plan includes 28 priority actions, divided into four categories; hydraulic infrastructures, climatic emergency, economic development and society.

President Puig announced the 2021 budgets will have a budget worth 100 million euros.

A series of projects have been conceived, specifically for the region for 400 million euros, that will be presented to Europe, in the first call for the Reconstruction Fund.

President Puig has advanced the creation of the Vega Renhace Office, which will co-ordinate and strengthen the plan’s initiatives.

An Annual Vega Baja Conference will be constituted with mayors, institutions and civil society, to guarantee that their demands are taken into account in the execution of the projects.

The mayor of Almoradí, María Gómez, has asked that this plan be put into action and that the region be strengthened and not have to experience a DANA as in September 2019.

The event was developed with the interventions of the General Director of Analysis and Public Policies of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Ana Berenguer, and the commissioners of the Generalitat for the Vega Renhace Plan, Jorge Olcina and Antonio Alonso.

The presentation of the plan was attended by the president of Les Corts, Enric Moreira, the second vice president and Minister of Housing, Rubén Martínez Dalmau; the Councillors for Justice, Gabriela Bravo, and for Universal Health, Ana Barceló, and the Councillors for Sustainable Economy, Rafa Climent; Agriculture, Mireia Molla.

Territorial Policy, Arcadi Spain, Citizen Participation, Rosa Pérez Garijo, and Innovation, Carolina Pascual, the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, mayors of the region, authorities and social agents.

The Vega Renhace Plan arose as a response from the Valencian Government to repair the damage caused in the Vega Baja by DANA in September 2019 and the preparation of the region for atmospheric events that may affect it in the future, supporting it in the search for a more sustainable model of development.

As a result of DANA, the Generalitat made nearly 100 million euros available to the Comarca de la Vega Baja in basic aid, infrastructure repair and employment plans, among other actions, for the municipalities especially affected.