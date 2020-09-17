International hunt for missing mother and two-year-old son in Spain





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

An international hunt is underway for a mother and her two-year-old son – believed to have left the UK for Spain.

Lithuanian national Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas are thought to have flown on a Ryanair flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia on August 31.

Investigators say the mother, who lives with her child in Bridgwater, Somerset, has not been in contact with her mother since September 4, which is deemed as out of character.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement Mrs Jokubonyte’s departure was unexpected and are working with Spanish authorities to try and trace her.

A police spokesperson has publicly appealed for her to contact either police or her mother, to confirm they are both safe: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help to confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well.”

Ms Jokubonyte and her son are believed to have used the A2 airport bus service and caught the Ryanair flight FR4440 on August 31.