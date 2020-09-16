



You get a personal, friendly and quality service with Helen’s Trucks

Helen’s Trucks has been in business now for over 18 years and is based in Crevillente and they specialise in smaller loads and light removals, moving goods between the UK, Spain, France and Portugal.. Helen and Trevor who make up the team at Helen’s Trucks along with Kevin and Alan.

At Helen’s Trucks ,it is a personal, friendly, quality service their customers get. Helen and Trevor, both believe it is very important to meet their customers face to face even when giving those initial estimates. “That way we can find out what the customer really wants and needs,” said Helen.

If it is not possible to deliver customers items straight away, or you just need your items stored temporarily, then Helen’s Trucks have secure, containerised storage available at very good rates, for both short and long term. The warehouse is alarmed and insured also, for peace of mind.

Wrapping and packing can be undertaken by Helen’s Trucks but if you prefer then they can supply all the necessary cartons, bubble wrap and tape for you, to do the work yourself. All their removals are itemised and an inventory produced and the entire load is kept together and not split.

Helen has just recently moved to larger premises within Crevillente, as they are also dealing with freight forwarders from the UK who deal with their shipping containers and oneward deliveries.They have just aqured, an EORI Number.

EORI stands for “Economic Operators Registration and Identification number”.

Businesses and people wishing to trade must use the EORI number as an identification number in all customs procedures when exchanging information with Customs administrations.

Having one common type of identification number across the EU is more efficient, both for economic operators and customs authorities.

It is also more efficient for statistical purposes and security purposes

Helen’s Trucks offer you the flexibility of being able to pick up at short notice and a personal service bringing that human touch to meeting your needs. Helen summed up the Helen’s Trucks philosophy saying, “It’s all about making moving easy and stress free.” You can contact Helen’s Trucks on 965 400 616 or 667 815 081 and email at helenstrucks1@yahoo.co.uk. There is also a website at www.helenstrucks.com and on Facebook at Helens Trucks.