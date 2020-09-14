Pilar de la Horadada continues disinfecting town amid COVID-19





By Andrew Atkinson

Pilar de la Horadada Ayuntamiento are continuing to disinfect the town during the coronavirus situation within Spain.

“We continue daily with the special disinfection plan, now also reinforcing disinfection tasks in schools and in parks and public spaces,” said a spokesperson from Pilar la Horadada Ayuntamiento.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health said: “We beg the entire population of Pilar de la Horadada not to lower their guard against the coronavirus.

“In recent days we have seen two deaths, and 67 infected in the residence of Torre de la Horadada. In addition, we have learned that 11 of our residents have also tested positive.

“We ask you to adopt all known health safety measures. Put on a mask, wash your hands, and maintain a safe distance.

“With it being the beginning of the school year it is important to respect the instructions of the Local Police and Civil Protection, to avoid crowds at the entrances and exits of schools.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The students of 3ºESO, 4ºESO and Baccalaureate during this course and until the contrary is indicated, have education that consists of:

1: Each group is divided into two halves: first and second half.

2: The week of September 14 to 18: The first half will attend the centre on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (September 14-16). The second half will go to the centre on Tuesday and Thursday, September 15 and 17.

3: The week of September 21-25: The first half will go to the centre on Tuesday and Thursday. The second half will go to the centre on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 4: thereafter 2 and 3 will be repeated.