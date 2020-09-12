



The company JOCA is the winner of the project that includes an investment of more than six million euros for a new secondary school that will be located in Torre de la Horadada

The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez, met with Emilio Lorenzo Cazorla, CEO of the JOCA Ingeniería y Construcciones SA, the company awarded the contract to build the new secondary school in the municipality. The purpose of the meeting was to coordinate the imminent construction tasks.

Cazorla attended the meeting to meet with and speak to managers of the Pilar de la Horadada City Council with whom his company will have to coordinate the construction of IES number 2 which, with the contract already been signed, they plan to start building in October.

At the meeting, JOCA has promised to employ freelancers and companies from Pilar de la Horadada as subcontractors in the construction of the new building.

The mayor thanked Snr Cazorla for the gesture, “particularly in the situation we are currently in, where many companies have lost business. We want to help our entrepreneurs as much as we can.”

The new IES will cost 6,230,087.16 euros to be paid by the Generalitat Valenciana through the Edificant Plan, with a build period of 14 months.

JOCA, a Spanish engineering and construction company with more than 40 years of experience in the sector, has agreed to extend the guarantee period beyond two years by five more years, thus setting the guarantee period at 7 years.