Raheem Sterling is a player with many brilliant football achievements but also accompanied by a lot of scandals in football career and private life. But with his talent, it's undeniable that he will still be the top football star in the world today.

Raheem Sterling Player Profile Information

Raheem Shaquille Sterling (born December 8, 1994). He is 1.7m high. Raheem Shaquille Sterling is a Jamaican-English professional footballer and is playing for the Manchester City club. Raheem Shaquille Sterling was born in Kingston, Jamaica, currently playing as a winger.

His mother, Nadine Clarke, was formerly an athlete competing in the Jamaican national athletics team; Sterling believes she has a unique running style. His father was murdered in Jamaica when Sterling was two years old. At the age of 5, he emigrated to Neasden, London with his mother, and attended Copland School in Wembley, North West London. Due to behavioral issues, Sterling spent three years at Vernon House, a specialist school in Neasden.

Raheem Sterling arrived in Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers in early 2010, Sterling has been praised for his speed and technique. He had a string of 5 goals scored in the Southend 0-9 win of Liverpool U18. Along with Adam Morgan, Sterling has been highly praised by the press in recent seasons of the Liverpool youth team.

Coaches including Roy Hodgson Kenny Dalglish have all given opportunities to Sterling. In a friendly match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, the youngster played when he was only 15 years old. Sterling then replaced Stewart Downing in a friendly match against Valerenga. In February 2011 when the Dalglish coach came to power, he left Sterling in the Europa League match against Sparta Prague.

Raheem Sterling started his career at Queens Park Rangers. In 2012, he moved to Liverpool and became famous thanks to his talent. In 2014, he won the Golden Boy title (the title for the best player under 21 years of the year). In 2015, Sterling moved to Manchester City for £49 million, the highest price of an English footballer at the time.

Details of his career

Sterling began his football career with local youth team Alpha & Omega before starting his contract with Queens Park Rangers. With great efforts and performances, he was eye-catching by the Liverpool coach and decided to buy him for £600,000.

At Liverpool he has constantly improved his experience to have the opportunity to join the squad. And his efforts paid off, when he made his Liverpool debut for the first time against Wigan Athletic.

On December 21, 2012, Sterling was held back by Liverpool with an extended contract. He is more and more mature in his pace and ability to handle situations. On April 18, 2014, this guy won his first achievement when officially on the list of the best young players of PFA. At the same time, he was voted the best young player of the Liverpool club.

Sterling is getting more and more awards. He was awarded the Golden Boy in 2014 and was voted the best young player of Liverpool 2015 season. However, he disappointed fans of Liverpool for refusing to extend the club’s contract. Sterling has planned to leave Liverpool to go to Manchester City.

On July 14, 2015, Sterling officially joined the Manchester City squad with a 5-year contract. He made his debut on August 10, 2015 with a 3 -0 victory over rivals West Bromwich Albion. Thanks to the help of the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, Sterling’s flawed skills were gradually perfected, especially the finishing skill.

Raheem Sterling’s style of play

At the age of 24, Sterling competes with great confidence and improves on the skills that were once considered his weakest. Sterling became a fearsome goalscorer, and that is why Coach Guardiola believes his pupil can score 35 goals for Man City in the 2019/20 season. Scoring now is not the only strong point of Sterling, instead, he also knows how to launch passes at the right time.

On the other hand, Sterling has become a talented player with stable handling in each phase. He was coach Guardiola hoped that he could get 35 goals for Man City club in the season 2019/20. Because at this moment, he is highly appreciated for his physical strength and playing skills. He has a small body but muscular strength and movement speed is really respectable.

Sterling’s personal life

In the past, he was a famous player with scandals such as debauchery, beating his girlfriend. Therefore, from the day he was in Liverpool he had to appear in court for beating his girlfriend. Following that, he got caught up in a scandal when he was photographed the moment when he smoked and laughed at a nightclub in Liverpool.

A few months earlier, on May 20, 2013, an assault on another woman was dismissed as soon as the trial began when two witnesses did not appear and the prosecutor did not issue further evidence. He has a daughter, Melody Rose, born in 2012 after a brief relationship. This girl results from a relationship with a 3-year-old model Melissa Clarke. He was rumored to have 8 stepchildren. After that, he continued to pair with different beautiful wags, in the present time, Gorgeous Paige Milian is the person he chose.

The title of Raheem Sterling