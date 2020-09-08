Villamartin Plaza live music ban to stay in place





By Andrew Atkinson

Villamartin Plaza received the bad news on Monday, September 7, that the venue will not be able to resume playing live music, amid the latest Government’s 21 days protocol, due to COVID-19.

“Here we go again, as due to last week, unfortunately the music for this week is cancelled on September 8, 9 and 10,” said Casey Shaddock, spokesperson and President of Villamartin Plaza.

The news comes on the back of former Hot Chocolate lead singer Greg Bannis being stopped from performing at Villamartin plaza last week by the police, just moments prior to going on stage, as reported by The Leader.

“We can only apologise, as we are working to hopefully be back next week,” said Shaddock, who had put the ban into the hands of Lawyers.

“Please be patient and we hope all will be here for you next week,” said Shaddock.

“The bars and restaurants are still here. Pop down and enjoy a meal and drinks in the most beautiful setting on the Costa Blanca, The Villamartin Plaza. Thanks so much for your understanding,” added Shaddock.