Orihuela Council approves recoverable leave for staff with confined children





Luisa Boné has announced a new measure that “offers solutions and provides facilities” to workers who have to remain at home in order to provide care to their children, who have been confined because of the coronavirus.

She said that the procedures have now been unanimously approved by the General Negotiating Table and all its members.

Boné pointed out that “with the children returning to school there is a lot of uncertainty and concern among parents about how to deal with those cases in which their children must stay at home due to preventive isolation as a result of Covid-19 and we must be able to offer solutions and provide facilities to workers who may find themselves in that situation”.

The councillor said that “depending on the job, the municipal employee may work flexible hours or change their shifts, in order to perform the tasks. There is also the option of teleworking and ultimately they can request recoverable paid leave”.

The recoverable paid leave option consists of accumulating up to 75 hours that will have to be recovered within a maximum period of three months. The 75 hours period relates to the number of working hours that coincide with the two weeks that the child may be in isolation.

Boné added that masks have been distributed and serological tests have been carried out on all municipal employees. She said “The council is also going to improve the telephone service that is available to the general public and we are going to provide the necessary facilities to our employees to overcome this pandemic without reducing the quality of services”.