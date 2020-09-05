‘Mike Probert talks Golf – (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).





Golf Course Pricing Strategies

During a NORMAL year local golf courses apply a seasonal pricing strategy with low season prices in the Summer and Winter months and high season prices in the Spring and Autumn months.

Usually the low season summer prices end across the local golf courses between the end of August and end of September BUT as you can guess the covid-19 virus has changed the picture this year and all local courses have either extended the Summer deals in to the following month or moved into a medium season period rather than the usual high season prices to reflect the fact that due to 14 day quarantine periods and airline flight cancellations there are very few tourist golfers visiting the area.

Unfortunately for some resident golfers these actions are un-realistically considered insufficient and they are looking to play golf for €35-€40 including a shared buggy and this is just not possible.

All local courses were closed from 13/03/20 until 11/05/20 without income and some opened late and some are still not open and nearly all have staff on ERTE (Furlough) which will end shortly and so the courses will again either need to lay off staff or pay their wages and just how do golfers expect them to do that by selling golf a give away prices?

All the courses have seriously high operating costs (e.g. water costs are circa €500k per annum) and they have to at least cover their operating costs just to survive.

My message to resident golfer is to be realistic with your pricing expectations and put yourselves in the position of the courses at this time before criticising their pricing strategy.

I am sure the next few months will be difficult for everyone involved and I doubt that the local golfing industry will be the same again but lets all hope we are all here healthy and safe if a little poorer for the experience.

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €125 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Single Green Fee + Buggy El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Single Green Fee Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga €75 Single Green Fee (West Course) La Marquesa €126 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €114 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €45 Green Fee (after 2.00pm) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €70 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Single Green Fee New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €112 Two Green Fees & Buggy (after 3.30pm) Saurines €35 Single Green Fee Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €113 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 2.00pm)

*Some of these prices may change over the next few days as the golf courses determine and review their September prices.

