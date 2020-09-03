Council Vetoes collection of signatures objecting to Canine Beach





Los Verdes have denounced the Torrevieja PP council who they accuse of censorship in refusing to grant a permit for the setting up of a table on a public road in order to collect signatures, objecting to the current situation regarding the town’s Canine Beach.

On this occasion they accuse the councillor Federico Alarcón, saying that in denying the operation, he is exceeding his authority.

They say that the permit has been denied without any explanation although the petition organiser, Alba Chazarra, insists that the collection of signatures will continue even if he is standing all day without a table, because, “the Popular Party is trying to silence us but we will not give in to their pressure and oppression”.