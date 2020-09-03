



Even though no scientific data is showing that there are benefits of using CBD oil to treat pets, individuals who have used it on their pets such as dogs have reported significant improvement. Also, there hasn’t been any recorded side effect resulting from using CBD to treat pets, except when you overdose them.

In this article, we will discuss the endocannabinoids system, the benefits of CBD oil, when to choose the right CBD for your pets, and its dosage.

The endocannabinoids system

The endocannabinoids system of a dog and that of a man have no difference. The system affects the brain, heart, skin, stomach, and mood types. Simultaneously, our bodies make Cannabinoids found on cannabis and other components that make CBD oil.

Because cannabis affects the body in many ways, the same applies to pets such as dogs. This study shows it works on these pets to a certain extent. The significant component of cannabinoids is cannabidiol, also referred to as CBD Oil.

Benefits of CBD oil to pets

Although not proven scientifically, studies conducted recently have proven that CBD has great benefits to pets, especially dogs. It helps them reduce seizures, anxiety, inflammation, and pain. According to CBD Oil experts from honestpaws.com, these benefits include treating depression, loss of appetite, lack of sleep, glaucoma, and many other ailments.

More research is going on for this, and scientists are in the labs to prove these benefits medically. Individuals who have offered their pets CBD products have reported positive outcomes on the same.

How to choose the right CBD oil for your Pet

There are a few things you should consider before you administer CBD oil to your dog. Before we go into detail, make sure you purchase the best quality CBD oil from an approved supplier. The reason for this is that there are so many companies selling CBD oil, and since they aren’t regulated, quality might differ. You need to check their documentation and online reviews that ascertain they are selling genuine products.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the best CBD for all types of dogs, and it’s far better than CBD isolate. This is because it contains more cannabinoids, which is beneficial and works better, making it get recommendations by most veterinarians.

How do you differentiate genuine CBD oil from Hemp?

You should not confuse Hemp with CBD oil since it’s different, although CBD oil can be derived from Hemp. Some scrupulous business people always sell it as CBD oil, and you should always check for the word “CBD Oil” in the packaging when making purchases.

The packaging should be well labeled, indicating the amount of CBD available in the bottle, in milligrams. The higher the amount of CBD content, the higher will be the price and vice versa. Besides being sold on bottles, you can find CBD information on tables and dog treats.

Is CBD oil safe for my pets?

CBD oil is mostly used in dogs and, at times, cats. A short answer to this question is yes, and here is why. Research conducted with dogs that have taken this product confirmed that they are safe with limited side effects, such as dogs becoming sleepy. Other cannabinoids sometimes become intoxicating, making your dog get high.

This effect hasn’t been confirmed in CBD oil products. While you can offer your dog’s CBD oil and treats, always keep them away from cannabis raw plants since it’s not safe with them. Also, while cannabis is illegal, hemp-derived CBD oil is legal, and it’s allowed in most states.

What’s the right dosage for the CBD oil?

Ensure you give your dog the right dosage for the CBD oil to avoid escalating its side effects. Most companies and merchants that sell CBD oil have charts on the varying doses given to dogs. The label on the package also offers these dosages. If you are in doubt, you should inquire from your veterinarian the right dose for your dog. You can start with a small dosage as you increase it with time.

While everything has evolved, do not leave your dog behind from experiencing the benefits of CBD oil. The product has been proven to be safe and has fewer side effects than other seizure or chemical drugs. There are plenty of products to choose from, depending on your dog and your budget. They also come in different forms, including treats and capsules to choose from. We hope this article has helped you learn more about the benefits of CBD oil to your pets.