 “Back to School” campaign giving away 50 euro vouchers





The Councillor for Commerce, Víctor Bernabéu, has outlined details of the “Back to School” campaign organised by la Asociación de Comerciantes de Orihuela (ACMO), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, where a total of 500 euros, divided into 10 vouchers of 50 euros, can be won to spend in participating establishments.

He explained that “the purpose is to promote small businesses by supporting this type of campaign and to make the” Back to School “more manageable for the involved”.

The president of ACMO, Adolfo Valero, said that “this year, with the situation experienced by Covid-19, it is not viable to carry out activities at street level, so we have decided to allocate the money to prizes of vouchers for the benefit of our members”.