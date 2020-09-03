



Mastral Project have reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 which occurred at 23:33 hours on Wednesday night with its epicenter in the sea about 56 kilometers off the coast of Torrevieja.

The tremor was felt in many parts of the province, particularly along the Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja and Guardamar coastline.

There had earlier been a 3.6-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter off the coast of Cabo de Palos according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The seismic movement was recorded at around 9:33 p.m. with its epicenter in the Mediterranean Sea, at a depth of 10 kilometers, off the coast of Cabo de Palos.

These movements are common in the area where there is regular seismic activity.