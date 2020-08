Military personnel link-up with healthcare officials in tracing contacts with newly-diagnosed COVID-19 patients in Valencia.

A move is in place for 150 Army ‘track-and-trace’ personnel to be drafted in by the Valencia government in a bid to aid the region’s attempts to curtail the increase of coronavirus.

Military personnel will link-up with over 1,000 healthcare officials currently active in an attempt to trace contacts of newly-diagnosed coronavirus patients in the Valencia region.