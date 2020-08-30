



We lead with the tragic story of a 3-year-old boy died from drowning on Thursday evening in a swimming pool in the Pinar de Campoverde urbanisation.

The child, of French nationality but of Arabic origin, was treated at the scene by emergency teams for more than an hour, but they were unable to save his life.

Meanwhile the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Vicent Marzà has said that school will return in the Valencian Community between 7-9 September, but that masks will be compulsory for all children from 6 years of age.

He also said that children will have their temperatures checked at the start of each school day.

Image: @gerarsorro