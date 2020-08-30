Pilar de la Horadada sue La Paloma architect for 8.9 million euros.





The Pilar de la Horadada Council has said that it considers the project manager responsible for the unauthorised cost overruns to the Mariana Baches Cultural Centre Auditorium, better known as “La Paloma.”

In order to find out exactly why the controversial centre has become such a major embarrassment to the town, and to “purge responsibilities” about what happened with the controversial construction of the Mariana Baches Cultural Center Auditorium, the council has created a municipal investigation commission, whose first action has been to initiate a liability claim against the architect who was the director of the works.

The commission says that it considers that Francisco José Ros Caballero “could have breached his contractual obligations with the ayuntamiento by having executed works outside of the projects approved by the contracting body.

It has now opened a liability file against the architect and will be claiming 8,912,627 euros from him for various breaches of contract.