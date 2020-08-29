



The walker, Luis Manuel Corchete, a member of the Torrevieja Athletics Club and sponsored by the Torrevieja University Hospital, is the new ‘open’ category regional champion of track walking over the distance of 5,000m.

The race was held in the city of Valencia on Friday.

The event featured many of the best walkers in all its categories, both female and male, with Luis Manuel Corchete Martínez, the first to cross the finish line.

He won the race with an official time of 20 minutes and 05 seconds, despite the fact that he is not yet back in full training.