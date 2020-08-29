



Today Montgo played a 2 person Texas Scramble, our sponsors were Ros & Jimmy Fletcher.

Oliva Nova have carried out the Hollow Tinning of the greens this week which meant that the greens were heavily sanded, this made putting a somewhat hit and miss affair.

This however did not stop our sponsors returning an excellent score of 43 Stableford points. In true Montgo tradition though the sponsors did not take any prize.

First place today went to Nigel Siddall & Richard Fox with 42 points, in 2nd place were Mick Farmer & Keith Cottrell with 39 points and 3rd place went to Geoff Willcock & Shane Fitzsimmons who had 38 points.

The 2 nearest the pins were both second shots at the 5th & 18th and these were won by Peter Gardiner & Sally Cottrell, respectively.

Next week we have an unusual competition in that all players will be teeing off from the Blue Tees. It will be a stableford format and our sponsor is Terry Griffiths.