SMGS at Vistabella. August 26th, 2020





A reduced price due to recently hollow-tined greens, not always the case at local courses, was extremely welcome and probably helped raise the day’s total golfers to 28 for SMGS’s monthly visit to Vistabella.

Numbers have been down on a couple of occasions recently for several reasons, but elevated prime time summer prices when COVID-19 and its associated effects mean that some courses are going days without a green fee being paid doesn’t help. A little pricing thought by regional courses might encourage people back.

The practice putting area was slower than a Saxony Shag Pile carpet, but luckily greens out on the course were a little quicker, though not by any great mathematical factor. Due to their state it was expected that scoring may be low compared to other times we have visited. Far from it! Members took the course apart.

Yours truly scored 37 points, 20 on the back (recorded for count back purposes), and still couldn’t make the Silver Category prizes. This may well be an SMGS record for a score not making at least a place on the podium (ok, we don’t use a podium, but some artistic licence is requested).

Dave Rowe scored a superb day’s best of 41 points, with Roddy Duncan closely behind with 40, each winning their relevant category. As well as these two players the last week mentioned ‘Horses for Courses’ was again extremely apparent, with other 2 times in a row Vistabella winners including John Rose, Graeme Forbes, Phil de Lacy and Keith Little. And we play it every month, so they should be quids in by the end of the year.

Prize giving was carried out by Leisa of Spanish Insurance, who kindly once again sponsored the day’s golf. Micky Roscoe’s Property Shop donated the nearest the pin prizes. Both have main offices in Ciudad Quesada.

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Silver Category: 4th Keith Little (37 on CB), 3rd Norman McBride (37 on CB), 2nd John Rose (39), and first, Roddy Duncan with an excellent score of 40 points.

Gold Category: 4th Phil de Lacy (36), 3rd Tony Smale (37), 2nd Joost Boelhouwer (39) and first, with the day’s best score, in form Dave Rowe with 41 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 2 Roddy Duncan, Hole 7 Phil de Lacy, Hole 11 Joost Boelhouwer, Hole 15 Graeme Forbes (for the second visit in a row).

Abacus: Ian Merga

Guest Prize (again, for the 2nd time in a row at this course – is he going to become a member?): Phil Wood (32)

Our thanks go to all Vistabella staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we will be at La Finca. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Phil de Lacy a call on 711032859.

No photos due to social distancing. Last years photo Kyrre, Tony, Norman McB, Norman P.