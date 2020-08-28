



The emergency services tried to revive the child for more than an hour but he died at the scene.

A 3-year-old boy died from drowning on Thursday evening in a swimming pool in the Pinar de Campoverde urbanisation.

The child, of French nationality but of Arabic origin, was treated at the scene by emergency teams but for more than an hour, but they were unable to save his life.

After the family raised the alarm, the emergency services were called to Calle Madroño 17, shortly after 9pm by a British neighbour

According to sources the child was in the house with his family when he fell into the pool, without their knowledge.

He was first noticed in the pool by his 6 years old sibling who tried to pull him out as, at the same time, calling for the parents.

A municipal ambulance from Ambumar SYA was first to attend the scene, together with a nurse, who carried out resuscitation manoeuvres on the child, to which he failed to respond. A SAMU ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and paramedics continued with the manoeuvres for over an but, but without response.

They were only been able to confirm the death of the child by drowning.

This French family were spending their holiday in pool in Pinar de Campoverde, which they have now cut short.

The child’s body has been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute where the autopsy will be performed. The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard has taken over the investigation.

The young boy is the third minor to die by drowning in a pool in the Vega Baja this August, all of them caused by a moment of neglect by relatives.

On August 5, a 4-year-old boy of Belgian nationality, also of Arabic origin, who had arrived that afternoon with his family at the home of relatives in Ciudad Quesada, died when he fell into the pool. And on August 9, a French minor, only 2 years old, died in a residential complex in La Zenia urbanisation, in Orihuela Costa, drowned in a community pool.

Following the tragic accident the authorities have once again reminded parents of their responsibilities in keeping small children out of harm’s way with a need to regularly reinforce the message to them of the dangers that they can present.