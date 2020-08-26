GARDEN FELIX: Spanish poppy





The Spanish Poppy is a fantastic perennial flower that thrives in wild flower meadows all over the Spanish countryside.

The delicate looking flowers were first found in the full sunshine mountainsides of Spain, blooming in late Spring to early Summer in solitary semi-double orange to red flower rosettes at the end of wiry stems.

Smaller than most poppies you’ll find the tough resilient Spanish poppy easy to grow in rockery and gravel beds, being drought tolerant, adding long-lasting colour to a garden.

Encourage the poppy to re-seed itself, always leaving a few seed heads on the plants, when dead-heading.