Crescendo International Choir Plans December 2020 Concert at Salt Church





Crescendo International Choir plans to give a concert at Salt Church, an evangelical English-speaking church in Los Montesinos, in December if it can safely do so during this pandemic. Further into the future, Crescendo Choir plans an English Military Wives concert for May 8, 2021, also at Salt Church.

Crescendo International Choir is a mixed vocal group configured as a musical project of a social nature. Our concerts are mostly charity, staged for the purpose of fund-raising for local charities. We are proud that since our inception we have raised thousands of euros for different social aims.

Last fall, Crescendo held a successful concert at Salt Church, raising over 1100 euros for the Red Cross to give to victims of the flooding in the Vega Baja region. Close to 200 people attended the Sunday, November 24 evening concert.

Although the choir is not yet meeting for its Monday night rehearsals at Casa Contenta, a restaurant in Rojales, new music is still being chosen and shared with choir members in anticipation of a return to rehearsals. Members are being encouraged to practice the pieces at home with the help of music MP3 files that has been prepared for each of the four sections in the choir: soprano, alto, tenor and bass.

Here are some of the new songs the choir plans to sing in the coming months: What Would I Do Without Music? I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You, Joyful, JoyFul We Adore Thee, Prayer of Saint Francis, and Friends, Forget the Cares. This last one is especially fitting during this time of Covid-19.

Crescendo is planning a new rehearsal organization to accommodate the new normality. We really want to sing together again and be able to offer concerts, but we want to do it in a safe way for everyone. We had a concert with the Military Wives Choir scheduled for October 3, 2020, but this has been postponed to May 8, as noted above.

If you already bought tickets for the October concert, these can be used for May 8 concert. If requiring a refund, go to http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details, as well as for more information about the choir.

There are many Crescendo members who believe in music as an engine for social change. There are also many of us who believe in our choir as a way to enjoy music and in our concerts as a way to help others in the community. As long as there are people who believe in this, Crescendo will continue singing by heart and working to deliver its best rendition of every song. Hope see you at our next concerts!