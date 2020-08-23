



Sapphire Golf Society (in association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services) at La Marquesa on 19th August 2020.

For this month’s meeting the Sapphire Golf Society and a group of 27 players visited the established course at La Marquesa taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in generally good condition but surprisingly wet in places as the sprinklers worked overtime in the intense heat and most of our members found the course difficult to play and score.

Gold Division

1st – Don Bishop – 33 points

2nd – Mike Probert – 32 points

Silver Division

1st – Rudy Wattley – 32 points

2nd – Jim Donnally – 28 points

Bronze Division

1st- Jim Speakman – 24 points

2nd – Andy Howard – 23 points

Football Card – Mike Dann

Jacks Prize – Gerry Graves

Best Guest – Jim Bryce – 33 points

After the game we returned to the Edina’s Bar and Grill bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next fixture is the interim day at La Finca on 3rd September 2020 followed by the society day at Vistabella on 16th September 2020.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.