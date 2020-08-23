Las Ramblas Golf Society Caja Murcia Trophy





Las Ramblas Golf Society – Results for w/c 17.8.20

Monday’s team game was the ever popular 1-2-3 Waltzer and I’m pleased to report that on one of those rare occasions I was actually in the winning team! Alongside Petina Murray, Terry Field and Reg Akehurst we danced our way to 91 points to take the ‘Glitter Ball’.

It was serious business on Wednesday when we competed for one of our ‘Major’ trophies, in this case ‘The Caja Murcia’. Caja Murcia was a very prominent local bank who kindly sponsored us back in the early 2000’s.

The crash of 2008 resulted in their marketing budget taking a big hit and they finally amalgamated with Bankia in 2018. Played as an individual Stableford it was Ken Robertson lifting the silverware this year with an excellent 38 points. No less than four players recorded a score of 37 points! After a lot of head scratching and countbacks it was Petina who took 2nd spot followed by Olga Douglas, Lindsay Forbes and John Dobson.

Nearest the pins went to Nigel Price, Ron Luffman and Joyce McClusky (who also managed a booby prize for the worst score on the front nine holes). Credit where it’s due though she did score 24 points on the back 9!

‘Change Partners’ was the order of the day on Friday. In 1st place with 88 points were Mark Western, Dave Pulling, Marleen Billen and Pete Dunn. Behind them, with 84, were Ken & Liz Robertson, John Dobson and Nigel Price. A classic line from today was provided by Mike Mahony who stated that, ‘After six holes I’ve lost as many golf balls as I have scored points’!

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell