



Roll up with your fees

It’s that time of year again, when Michael, and Margaret are making themselves available Tuesdays & Thursday mornings to collect your fees.

It is a great opportunity to pay up and catch up, and you really should as there are some important notices posted on the boards.

The picture shows Margaret and Alex being presented with flowers and brandy from our president and captain for all the hard work and hours they have put in to facilitate our new green and surrounds especially in this current heat.

Every time I have been down the club the pair of them have been very busy doing something or other on the green and my recommendation to the members is if you catch them at the bar, perhaps thank them personally in the appropriate way.

The green has now been inspected and passed fit for competitive bowling.

Dave Hadaway