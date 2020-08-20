



Coronavirus cases continue to increase in the Valencian Community as do hospitalisations: there are already more than 300 patients in Valencian hospitals

The Valencian Community has registered 475 new cases of coronavirus in the last day. By provinces the distribution is as follows: 39 in Castellón, 131 in the province of Alicante and 301 in the province of Valencia. In addition, there are 4 unassigned cases.

However a total of 288 patients with coronavirus have been cured.

Valencian hospitals currently have 306 people admitted: 9 in the province of Castellón, with 2 patients in ICU; 87 in the province of Alicante, of them 8 in the ICU; and 210 in the province of Valencia, 25 of them in ICU. There are currently 3,469 active cases.

There have also been three deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths amounts to 1,493 people: 227 in the province of Castellón, 519 in Alicante and 747 in Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 723,896, of which 585,161 have been through PCR and 138,735 through rapid test.

Update of the situation in Care Homes

At the moment there are positive cases in 29 residences for the elderly (13 in the province of Alicante and 16 in the province of Valencia), 4 residences for people with functional diversity (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia) and 3 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón and 2 in the province of Valencia).

Currently, 3 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of the health authority: 0 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia.

Complete list of new cases in Alicante Province since Friday

Orihuela: three outbreaks with up to four cases. Two of them have social origin and the third in local leisure.

Alicante: two outbreaks, one of social origin with eight cases and the other a community outbreak with three cases.

Elche: three outbreaks with up to five cases. Two of the outbreaks have occurred in the social sphere and a third in the workplace. Since last Friday, these outbreaks have added eleven cases confirmed by PCR.

Denia: three outbreaks with up to four cases. Two of them have social origin and the third has taken place in local leisure.

Novelda: 7 cases. Social origin

Albatera: an outbreak with 6 cases in the social sphere

Benejúzar: an outbreak with four cases in the social sphere

La Vila Joiosa: an outbreak with 5 cases in the social sphere

Banyeres de Mariola: an outbreak with 6 cases in the social sphere

Torrevieja: an outbreak with 3 cases in the social sphere

Number of National Cases

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Spain very hard. The Ministry of Health has registered 3,349 new cases for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There have also been 122 deaths.