



Football is undoubtedly one of the most-watched sports on the planet that brings millions together from around the world with a shared passion. So, if you too are planning to catch a live game over the festive season, this one’s for you. Here is a round-up on how you can buy football tickets for the matches and get closer to the action.

Buy Directly from the Club

It is always best to buy tickets from the premier league club to avoid fraudulent activity and to ensure you get genuine tickets. There have been many cases of touts selling fake tickets to matches at exorbitant rates. Most clubs categorize matches.

Ticket availability is higher for lower grade matches. Some require you to have a club membership. Club Membership is reasonable as a one-off purchase and comes with premium benefits like priority access to tickets etc.

If you don’t wish to purchase a club membership, you can always buy the remaining tickets from general sales once the priority sale is over. Look out for announcements on the websites. You can order the tickets online, but you will be required to collect the tickets from the stadium.

Buy Online

If you don’t want to wait in lines outside the venue or clubs’ ticketing offices, go for online ticket shopping. It offers convenience, flexibility, and time savings. The websites provide the best online football tickets for each season even before it kick-starts. You can avail of bookings and get the seats you want at a discounted price.

Another potential advantage of buying from online portals is the filters they offer to narrow down the search. Automated seating charts let you select the best seats on the house, and filters help to buy tickets according to your group size, budget, and location.

Once you book the tickets, you may either get its print-out or carry the ticket in your smartphone to show at the venue. Some websites also provide a complete event schedule to make choices easier for you. You can book the ticket from your home’s comfort or office, depending on your convenience.

A Word of Caution, Though

There have been several cases where touts sell fake tickets to fans and rip them off their money to find out later that the tickets are not genuine and, therefore, not valid for entry into the stadium. To avoid falling into these pitfalls, you should always buy tickets from authorized sources, whether online or at the stadium. Here are some warning signs to look out for:-

Abnormally high ticket prices. If you’re in any doubt, it’s best to check with the Club.

While it’s true that ticket sales start well ahead of the match date, but if it starts too early, it’s a red flag. Always look for an official announcement on the Club’s website before going ahead.

If the exact seat number, row number, etc. is not mentioned on the ticket, it’s probably phony.

If you find a large volume of tickets on offer for most high profile matches, beware! It could be a trap. Tickets available for general sales are always the ones left after priority sales. Better to check properly before buying.

If you book tickets via the phone, you will always be required to collect it from the stadium. If you are ever needed to obtain it from another location other than the stadium, i.e., a hotel, an office, or any other, it may not be genuine!

If you are asked to return the tickets after the match, it’s 100% fake, and chances are it will be resold.

If the website you are purchasing tickets from issues statements like it’s not affiliated to the Premier League or is unofficial, chances are it isn’t genuine either!

So gear up, watch out for official announcements for the tickets, so you don’t miss out on the excitement this time.