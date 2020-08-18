



Becoming addicted to substances such as drugs, whether prescription or illegal or alcohol, is sadly increasingly common in the 21st Century. This is down to many factors such as societal pressure and the availability of the aforesaid substances.

When people start to abuse substances they increase their chances of becoming fully addicted and this is when the real problem starts as it is extremely difficult to quit, because the substances lure you in, and before you know it you are in a vicious cycle of destruction and despair.

The key to recovery, however, is motivation, because without it an abuser has no chance of quitting, so here we are going to take a look at the best ways of finding the motivation to stop substance abuse.

Associate With the Right People

One of the best ways to start to try and give up your substance habit is by talking to people who have already gone through the process. You can read as many books or listen to as many podcasts as you like, but nothing beats actually talking to someone with experience of giving up as this will provide the first-hand motivation that you need.

Your brain will stop finding hurdles to overcome and will stop looking at the negative effects of not taking substances anymore, and will instead see the benefits that someone has gained by giving up. So, go to that AA meeting and talk to fellow sufferers about their experiences and you will give yourself added motivation to start the journey in the same way that they did.

Reward Yourself

Everybody needs rewards in their life as that little bit of dopamine that is released every time that you achieve something really does make you feel good. If you are setting out on the recovery phase by giving up your addiction, start by thinking about what you really enjoy in life, be it a slap-up meal, or a trip to the pictures, and at the end of every week, reward yourself.

This will give you something to look forward to every day, and the money that you have saved by giving up your addiction can be better spent on something that you actually enjoy doing.

Read Motivational Quotes

Studies have suggested that the more motivational quotes that you surround yourself with, the better chance you have of actually doing something about your addiction. Why not find some helpful quotes that you find motivational and pin them up on your fridge door or on the mantelpiece, somewhere that you will notice them all the time?

Another approach could be to print them on small pieces of paper and put them in your wallet or purse so that every time you are at a low ebb or at risk of falling off the wagon, you can read them and they can help you to stay on the straight and narrow.

Cost-Benefit Analysis

One way of really seeing how you are throwing your life away due to your addiction is to write down all the positive points of taking your chosen substance, and then writing a list of all of the negative points and the harmful consequences that your actions are having on others.

You will most likely find that there are very few points on the former list, but that the latter is full of comments that make you step back and see what a harmful effect your addiction is having on yourself and others. The consequences may be financial or emotional or even that you have lost your friendship group, but whatever they are, make sure you use them as a motivational tool to give up your substance abuse.

Find Support

Finding support, whether through family or friends, can be incredibly motivating because most of us, even when at rock bottom, don’t want to let our loved ones down. If people offer to help by providing distractions from your addiction, or advice, then take them up on the offer as it will be well-meant; they only want your best interests at heart.

With loved ones by your side, you will find it much easier to come out on the other side, free from substance abuse.

As we have learned, giving up substance abuse is never easy, but with the right motivational tools, it can become much easier than if you try to do it without any help.

Surround yourself with the right people who can help to motivate you by relating their own experiences, read as many motivational quotes as possible, and use the support that friends and family offer. Reward yourself at the end of each week and in no time at all you will find that you are clean and enjoying life once again.