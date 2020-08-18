



The councillor for Road Cleaning and RSU, Dámaso Aparicio, has said that the Orihuela Council will acquire a fifth side-loading waste collection truck, following its approval at the last Local Government Board.

“It is a next-generation vehicle that, together with the four previous trucks bought last November, will mean an improvement in the waste collection service in the municipality, with a third of the existing fleet now renewed” , said Aparicio.

The state of the art vehicle will cost € 223,272.30 with a delivery period of 5 months. It incorporates technical and technological improvements including new geolocation systems, which represent considerable energy savings and polluting emissions, and will also see a significant improvement in workers’ working conditions.

The councillor said, “the geolocated vehicle management system allows us to control the fleet, to organise the routes, while controlling the speed of the vehicles on the road and managing the drivers’ schedules.”