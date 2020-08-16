



Mojacar Council’s Culture Department has put together a programme of activities for August that will take place at different venues around the old town and the beach area.

Movie Tuesdays started last week with the family favourite “Aladdin” at La Fuente, which will be followed by “The Lion King” on August 18th at the Parque Comercial and “Dumbo” on Tuesday 25th at the Plaza Nueva. Both outdoor shows begin at 10 p.m.

On Sunday 16th, the “Circaalgia” circus and magic show with Dani Danielo will take to the Plaza Nueva stage at 10 p.m. A true magic artiste and member of the Spanish Society of Illusionism, Danielo has created a spectacular fusing music, magic and comedy that makes perfect family entertainment.

Music is next on the agenda on Thursday 20th, with a concert “Alive” featuring the singing, piano, and violin sounds of Mónica Rubio and Esther Peñas at 10 p.m. at the Plaza del Fronton. On Wednesday 26th at the same time and venue there will be the musical show “En clave de Soul”, performed by the new widely acclaimed duo, Juanma Linde and Luz Negrillo.

Those who play padel or simply enjoy spectating, will look forward to IX Mojácar Summer Padel Tournament on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd held at the La Mata municipal courts, for which registrations should be made as soon as possible.

The end of August brings the town’s celebrations in honour of San Agustín and on Friday 28th at 7 p.m. a Holy Mass will be held in the Santa María Church, followed by a concert performed by Mojácar Town Band’s brass quintet at 9 p.m. at the Plaza Nueva.

Mojácar Council would like to remind everyone wishing to attend the above events that it is mandatory to wear masks and remain seated throughout all the performances.