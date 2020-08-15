By Andrew Atkinson
WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has won another accolade after taking part in the Alleyway Champions group – weeding the streets in his hometown of Morecambe.
Tyson and his dad Johnny helped a community group working in the seaside resort, having walked by as they were tidying up an area.
Millionaire Fury filmed the weeding on video and uploaded it on Twitter, quipping: “Come on dad, I’m paying you 35p an hour!”.
County Councillor Margaret Pattison who was weeding along with other councillors and the public, said: “I heard a voice saying ‘what are you doing girls’.
“We said we were doing our bit of weeding in Morecambe and Tyson and his dad thought it was a community payback scheme!
“I asked them to put the orange bibs on – which they agreed – and looked part of the group.”
Tyson said in the video: “Go on dad, he’s working for the local council. Alley Champions we are.”