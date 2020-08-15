



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Covid-19 Update – Around and About the courses

Well in respect of golf the new normality didn’t last very long and as the re-introduction of the 14 day quarantine period for people returning from Spain to the UK has seen golfing tourist numbers drop and golf courses with very low levels of occupancy.

However in discussions with a number of golf courses there has been a significant drop in the number of golfers from Scandinavia who have clearly be listening to ‘fake news’ that Spain is back in lock down and are still staying away.

This situation isn’t going to change any time soon and most courses are thankful for the support of local golf societies.

While most golf courses are open below is an update of those courses not yet open:

Alhama Signature

This course will re-open from Monday 17th August 2020 but certainly until the end of August it will only be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays which is when the home golf societies play.

Alicante

This course remains closed and could remain so until some time in September 2020 but they have used the closure period to work extensively on the course and clubhouse facilities.

We will keep you informed of any changes in circumstances accordingly.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €125 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga North+ South €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €107 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €96 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €44 Green Fee (from 1pm to 2pm) – Single buggy €25) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €75 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €84 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm)

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.