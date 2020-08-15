Busters Golf Society August 2020





Despite the blazing sun, we had eighteen players competing in our Summer stable ford, since February’s closure of the golf courses we have only played in our POY competitions so it made a change to have our two’s competition, our nearest the pins, best back and front nines and of course the first three places.

Playing at El Plantio was a delight although our scores didn’t reflect it, I have to say that the course was in very good condition.

Onto our results, our BF9 with fourteen points was won by Rob Ashman, the BB9 being taken by Terry Sharley with seventeen points both receiving a bottle of wine, our nearest the pins were on hole nine Liam Clarke, Captain Martin Collins took the fourteenth with our president Barrie Hopkinson winning the eighteenth, all NTPs received a sleeve of golf ball.

We had three players tying for first place with twenty-nine points, so a countback was necessary, in third place winning a bottle of wine was Martin Collins losing on the back for second place on the last twelve holes by one point to Preston Ives, Preston received two bottles of wine, but our Vice President Ian Allison was the winner on the day, Ian received a bottle of Gordon’s gin.

Our two’s pot was won outright by Liam Clark, the winner of our soccer card was Barry Grinsell who selected Birmingham City

I would like to thank Ian, boss of Bar El Toro in Calle Vigo, Quesada 03170 for providing the wine for these prizes.

Bar El Toro our new sponsors also provided us with assorted sandwiches on our primary return and presentation to their very pleasant bar, many thanks to Ian his staff for making a very tired and weary bunch most welcome on their return to the bar.

Barry Grinsell secretary