Three employees test positive for coronavirus from Mazarron fishing industry





By Andrew Atkinson

Three employees from the Mazarron fishing industry have been tested positive for coronavirus the fisherman’s Guild of Mazarron has confirmed.

The trio work at the Puerto de Mazarron and following the coronavirus positive test confirmation fishing colleagues have undertaken a PCR test, which proved to be negative, who have gone into quarantine nevertheless.

Thirty new cases of coronavirus were announced in figures released that put the number to 1,099 (August 10) in the region of Murcia.

The Mazarron agricultural society has been hit with 60% of coronavirus cases reported in the Susana and Collado agricultural plant.

The Mazarron Regional Health Authority has carried out the government’s strict health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 spike.